Ripon football club raises more than £1,000 to help an inspirational little girl

Ripon City AFC has done it again - committed to helping others, this community-minded club has just raised £1,200 for another important cause - to support an inspirational five-year-old girl called Macey, in fact.

Macey Clarke has bilateral cerebral palsy, and is now in the rehabilitation phase following her SDR operation. The football club organised a well-supported race night, which had a great selection of auction prices to raise funds for Macey.

Club secretary Dan Metcalfe, said: "As a community amateur sports club, we have similar status to a charity, and it could be an easy decision for us to just fund raise for ourselves because as a club we don't have huge sums of money available.

"But we are supported well by local sponsors and I do need to point out that without their help we wouldn't be able to pay it forward to other local charities like we have done.

"After supporting the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity at our Christmas Santa Fun Run, we wanted to do something more local and really make a difference to someone within our community."

The money raised by Ripon City will help fund Macey's specialist physiotherapy. Auction prizes on the night included a signed Mo Farrah picture, two open tickets to Ripon races, a stay at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Harrogate, and signed football shirts.

To find out more about how you can help Macey, visit the Mission for Macey campaign page, which is supported by the Bradley Lowery Foundation: https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com/mission-for-macey