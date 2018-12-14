Ripon Community Link Gets Into Christmas Spirit With Month Of Festive Fundraising

Staff, members and volunteers at a Ripon charity are getting into the Christmas spirit with a series of festive fundraising events.

Ripon Community Link incorporating Ripon Walled Garden will be selling Christmas Trees, Christmas cards, Christmas cakes, puddings and other festive fayre, hosting coffee mornings and offering personalised letters from Father Christmas throughout the festive period.

Christmas trees, available from the Walled Garden, will be on sale daily until Friday December 21, and can be collected, ordered directly from the venue and even delivered for a small donation.

The Christmas cards will feature pictures of its much-loved Walled Garden, as well as a selection of pictures, hand drawn by a member.

Helped by Elle Media, who has printed the cards free of charge, 100 per cent of all proceeds will be going back into supporting the work of the organisation.

Handmade Christmas decorations are also available as are personalised “Father Christmas letters”, which are available by contacting Ripon Walled Garden.

The Charity will also be hosting “Carols on the Decking” at 2pm on Thursday, December 20, at the Walled Garden. The event promises to be a celebration of the true meaning of Christmas with carols followed by mince pies.

Victoria Ashley, Ripon Community Link chief executive, said: “The run up to Christmas is an extremely important and busy period for us, and an exciting one for our members.

“The sales of Christmas Trees, Christmas produce and increased visitors to our Tea Room to enjoy the Winter Warmer Menu all help to raise funds for our ongoing work.

The first weekend of Christmas tree sales has proved to be a huge success, which is great news for us, and we have taken a further delivery today of freshly cut trees. We urge people to visit us and purchase one of our fabulous premium grade trees.

“There are plenty of opportunities to support us in the next few weeks and funds raised will help us continue supporting scores of disabled people from the Ripon area, both at the Ripon Walled Garden and St Wilfrid’s Bungalow.

“And if you haven’t had time to write cards, why not tell your friends and make a donation in lieu to the Charity on Virgin Money giving, Ripon Community Link.”

And, when it comes to taking the decorations down before Twelfth Night, avoid the mess and the hassle and let the charity collect individual Christmas Trees and recycle them.

The cost for this is a minimum donation of £5 for those within a five-mile radius and £10 for those living between 5 and 15 miles away. Collections can be booked by calling 01765 609229.