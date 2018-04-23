Ripon club transformed with exciting makeover and upgrade of facilities

A thriving social hub for Ripon residents has been transformed with an exciting makeover and redecoration of its premises.

To coincide with the centenary of the Royal Air Force, Ripon's branch of RAFA on Kirkgate (the Royal Air Forces Association), proudly unveiled its new look to a crowd of gathered guests and supporters earlier this month, with Squadron Leader Geoff Dickson, RAF Commander at Menwith Hill, cutting the ribbon for the big moment.

Celebrating 70 years of serving Ripon in 2017, the club is keen to attract more members and raise awareness of what it does within the community.

A bustling meeting place for members, Ripon's branch organises events and fundraisers throughout the year, and prides itself on creating a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Chairman Bill Cooke, said: "We are thrilled with how the place looks. It's been decorated and smartened up, and it looks good. To mark the RAF centenary, we wanted to reflect on our history and our achievements, and we also wanted to celebrate the work that the RAF is currently doing, and look forward to the next 100 years."

Mr Cooke said the refurbishment is designed to bring the club's facilities more up to date and generate fresh interest in what members can do.

To find out more about the RAFA's work in Ripon, call 01765 600370.