Ripon City Plan: What it is, where can residents see it, and what it says

The Ripon City Plan referendum is on February 14.
The poll cards have gone out in Ripon, which means that the referendum for the city’s neighbourhood plan is rapidly approaching.

Residents have taken to social media to ask what exactly the Ripon City Plan would mean for Ripon, and what it contains.