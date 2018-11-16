Ripon Christmas lights switch-on: Timings and what's happening when

Excitement is building in Ripon for the city's big Christmas lights switch-on, which this year features special guest Matt Stevenson.

Matt, who won the prestigious Senior Manx Grand Prix motorcycle race in the Isle of Man, said he feels honoured to be pressing the button to light up Ripon on November 24.

Full timings for the switch-on in Ripon Market Square:

- From 10am, funfair, market stalls and falconry display.

- 3.45pm, main stage kicks off with Stray FM hosts.

- From 4pm, performances from headliner The Mixtapes,

- 5.50pm, Santa arrives.

- 6pm, Matt Stevenson switches the lights on,