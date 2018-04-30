Ripon Choral Society's amazing fundraiser to mark First World War centenary

Ripon is doing so much this year to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War - only last week, in fact, there was an exciting meeting organised for residents to find out more about what exactly is being planned.

And a very moving part of the commemorations will be Ripon Choral Society's performance of Britten's War Requiem at Ripon Cathedral on November 10. Not to be missed, the concert will be a spectacular culmination of a whole series of concerts launched by the society to mark the centenary.

To raise funds for this very special event, and for the Royal British Legion, three hardy Choral Society members will be cycling hundreds of miles along the length of the Western Front, from the Belgian coast to the Swiss border.

Setting off on May 8, and finishing eight days later, Andrew Hill (tenor), John Lawton (bass) and Colin Whitham (tenor) will be blogging about their experiences throughout the journey.

With their fundraising total standing at nearly £700 already, the group is determined to go the extra mile to make this brilliant concert happen, whilst supporting such an important charity in the process.

Andrew, John and Colin will be stopping at memorials, museums and cemeteries en route to remember all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

They said the journey will be a sombre reminder of why it is so important to mark events such as the centenary.

Andrew said: "We’ll also be looking for Wilfred Owen links - both because of his time in Ripon, and because Britten uses his poetry in the War Requiem.

"I am very much looking forward to this. I am a keen cyclist, and this is an excellent way of combining something I enjoy with fundraising."

The challenge is a real team effort, and Jane Drake (alto), and her husband Del, will be driving a support van to help out along the way, too.

To support the team, visit their fundraising page: https://wonderful.org/fundraiser/cyclingthewesternfront#campaignData