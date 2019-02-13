Ripon children's charity Ohana boosted by amazing support from rotary

It’s a match made in heaven - Ripon Rotary Club does so much for the community, as does Ripon children’s charity Ohana - and now they’re both working together to support even more people.

The rotary’s president, David Wells, selected Ohana to be his chosen charity for the year ahead - and already that’s translated into a generous donation of £400 to go towards toys and games. And it’s still only February, so there are plenty more fundraisers and projects being kindly planned by the rotary to support Ohana.

Ohana supports families who have a child with a disability by providing a range of activities, which include a support group, a play scheme, swimming lessons and holiday activities. Families can also access a closed Facebook page, where they can share their concerns and experiences with other members.

The ‘Gazette visited Holy Trinity CE Junior School on Saturday morning to meet the Ohana team at one of their play sessions, where Ripon Rotary officially presented the toys to the charity, and the children’s eyes immediately lit up when they spotted the toys being unveiled - the items didn’t stay in their boxes for long.

Chairman of Ohana, Mike Riches, said: “The support from The Rotary Club has been fantastic. Ohana depends on donations and fund raising in order to continue to support local families and deliver the services we do. The children at our Play Club were so excited to receive the toys and I’m sure they will continue to be played with for a long time to come. I would like to thank the Rotary Club for everything they have done and continue to do.”

President of the Rotary Club of Ripon, David Wells, said: “It is a wonderful sight to see the children enjoying themselves and using the toys. Ohana is a wonderful charity that makes a difference to the children, but also the parents - providing an important support network.”

Ohana volunteer Rachel Gilby said: “These sessions provide an opportunity for everybody to be themselves. There’s an atmosphere of total acceptance, and a love of life.”