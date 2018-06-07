Ripon bookseller nets complete set of signed 1966 World Cup books

A Ripon bookseller who specialises in first editions is already a World Cup winner.

John Atkinson, who runs John Atkinson Fine and Rare Books, put together a complete set of signed autobiographies – and one official biography – of the 1966 England winning team.

He spent a year tracking down signed copies of all 11 books, each of them signed by the player. They include the rare autobiographies of Roger Hunt – Hunt for Goals.

The most important of the books is the authorised biography of Bobby Moore by Jeff Powell, with Moore’s signature. The book has not only his but also that of George Best.

John said: “I believe this is the first time a full team of these books, complete with autographs, has been assembled.”

All the books are first edition, first printings; some are just signed, other have signed inscriptions.

The full set of 11 volumes is on sale for £5,000.