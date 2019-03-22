Ripon army barracks - vacation of sites pushed back

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the vacation of Ripon's army barrack sites has been pushed back.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) published a report entitled ‘A Better Defence Estate’ in November 2016. The MoD holds one of the largest estates in the country and plans to reduce it in size by 30 per cent by 2040. As part of this strategy, the barracks sites in Ripon will be vacated and used for development.

Following detailed assessment work, it has been determined that disposal of Deverell Barracks will start in 2021, rather than 2020 as previously planned. Disposal of Claro Barracks will now start in 2023, rather than the previously estimated date of disposal of 2019.

All military units at Deverell and Claro Barracks will still be moved, although these moves will now be later. The joint services adventure training team will move from Deverell Barracks to Halton Training Camp, Lancaster in 2021, and 21 Engineer Regiment will move from Claro Barracks to Marne Barracks, Catterick in 2023.

t was also announced in February 2019 that a partnership has been agreed between Homes England and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) for the site. DIO and Homes England will work together, alongside local authorities, to progress development of the site. The land will remain in the ownership of the MoD throughout the project.

Ripon and Skipton MP Julian Smith, said: "I am pleased that the Ministry of Defence has provided this update in line with previous commitments. It is important that the disposal of these sites is managed carefully and strategically."