Review: Harrogate band's fast-paced punk treat

Review: Misery Bids: e.p. 1

Unless you know the music ‘scene’most people wouldn’t have a clue that Harrogate has produced a healthy punk rock scene for years, fuelled by promoters North Yorkshire Hardcore – or that newish band Misery Bids are only the latest in a long line of great groups to keep that flag flying high.

The band’s members- Jim Thistlewhite (guitar/vocals), Will Easton (bass) and Dave Colstan (drums/vocals) – aren’t exactly newcomers but such is the pace and quality of their debut EP they make it all sound new.

This dynamic three-piece describe themselves as “fuzz infused indie punk rock”which doesn’t quite do them justice.

As recorded by Ozzy at Homefire in Harrogate, Misery Bids sound like the Dead Kennedys if they’d married Dinosaur Jr, fallen in love with pop, and been given just 10 minutes to get into the studio and get out.

Despite the band’s name, there’s nothing depressing about Misery Bids.

The whole EP is a fast-paced ‘up’. Not one of the three tracks gets past two minutes 44 seconds.

The drums slam, the bass drives, the lead guitar squeals but every one of the EP’s economical seconds has time for a catchy hook and melodic vocals and harmonies.

Misery Bids play the Charm 20th Anniversary Bash at The Regency on Sunday, December 9.

