Revealed: What's up next for rep at Harrogate Theatre

It's just 24 hours to the launch of the exciting second production in as many weeks as rep returns to Harrogate Theatre.

Having delivered a barn-storming hilarious production of retro farce Boeing Boeing last week, there's no rest for the hard-working cast.



Week two will see versatile and talented nine-person company present another another classic play - Agatha Christie’s Dial M for Murder.



Running from Tueaday, September 11 to September 15, producer and actor Phil Stewart, one of the key figures behind this exciting development, says audiences are in for a treat.

“Bringing back rep is a gamble but the people of Harrogate are great supporters of great theatre and that’s what we’ve worked hard to create.

“We all love a challenge and we picked the company’s cast based not only on their impressive CVs but on their versatility. You can’t afford to panic under fire in rep.”



Dial M for Murder’s director Ben Roddy is just as busy as his cast. It’s he who is currently in charge of Boeing Boeing which runs to Saturday.

And the fun isn’t over after Dial M for Murder.



The third week of rep will see Harrogate Theatre’s company presenting Noel Coward’s classic Private Lives.

