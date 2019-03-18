Revealed: Top 5 favourite dishes in Harrogate

What are the top five favourite dishes in Harrogate delivered by Deliveroo - and which restaurants and takeaways provide them?

On-demand food delivery service Deliveroo has come up with the answer to those questions as it its third birthday in Harrogate.

New data from Deliveroo reveals Friday at 7.47pm is the most popular time for Harrogate locals to order Deliveroo.

Since its launch in the town four years ago, Deliveroo says more than 40 restaurants have signed up to the platform.

Deliveroo: Top 5 most popular dishes in Harrogate

1. Haddock and Chips - from Drakes Freshly Cooked

2. Bacon Cheeseburger - from Five Guys

3. Chicken Katsu Curry - from Wagamama

4.Döner Kebab - from I am Doner

5. Chicken Pad Thai - from Sukhothai

Deliveroo says it has created work for more than 70 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver food cooked fresh to order and delivered to the customer's door within 30 minutes.

Deliveroo adds it supports local businesses in Harrogate, with 60% percent of its restaurant partners being local independent restaurants, creating new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

Founded in 2013 by Deliveroo works with more than 80,000 restaurants and takeaways, as well as 60,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world.

Dan Warne, Managing Director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Harrogate over the past three years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to work."

Deliveroo's headquarters are located in London, with 2,500 employees in offices around the globe.