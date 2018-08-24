Revealed: The shortlist for this year's Ripon Awards

The wait is finally over... The shortlist for this year's Ripon Awards has just been announced.

Organised by The Old Deanery, the awards recognise and celebrate inspirational people from across our city, and showcase our independent businesses.

The shortlist in full...

Best beauty business

• Azuri Beauty Salon and Training

• Gorgeous Beauty Salon

• Jakeman and Green

Best independent business

• Cherished Nails

• Danielle Fitzmaurice Cosmetic Tattooist

• Meegan Fit Personal Training

Best independent retailer

• The Forge

• Fig and Willow

• Karma

Best independent restaurant

• Prima Pizzeria

• Lockwoods

• Valentino's

Best pub or bar

• The Magdalens

• The Royal Oak

• The One Eyed Rat

Community hero

• Staff of Outwood Academy and Outwood Primary Academy Greystone - for improving the education of those attending the Outwood Academy at primary and secondary level

• Jane Charlton - for leading the Ripon Beginners Running Club

• Ami Stott - for fundraising for the The Jett Pack Family Fund (Muscular Dystrophy UK)

Riponian of the Year

• Austin Williams - Intrim Gym

• Sensei Ady Gray - The Karate Dojo

• Helen Mackenzie - Ripon CIty Netball Club

Tradesperson of the Year

• John Gallazzi – Builder

• Mark Fisher – Gardener

• Simon Midcalf – Property Maintenance Yorkshire

Volunteer of the Year

• Eric Clark – Ripon Lions

• Jacqui Morrell – H.A.P.P.Y (Hedgehog Rescue)

• Kenn Hart – Ripon City Swimming Club

Best photo of Ripon and surrounding areas

• Nick Lancaster – The Grand Finale on Yorkshire Day

• Vicki Hyde – Cathedral from rear side

Voting and ticket sales will open on September 1.