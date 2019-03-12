Revealed - the places to avoid on North Yorkshire’s roads

For drivers, the worst part of the commute is when you get stuck in traffic.

New government data reveals the roads to avoid in North Yorkshire to get to work on time.

The four points with the slowest moving traffic among North Yorkshire’s major roads in 2018:

A61 southbound within A1(M) J50 (near Ripon)

A61 northbound within A1(M) J50

A64 eastbound between A1039 and B1261 (Scarborough to Staxton)

A64 eastbound between Filey and B1261 (north)

Vehicles on all those sections of road travelled at an average of just 41.1mph.

At the other end of the scale, vehicles sped along the A1(M) northbound between J41 and J42 at an average of 72.9mph – making it the fastest section of road in the area.

The figures include measurements taken at 142 places on the strategic road network – major routes managed by Government-owned company Highways England – in North Yorkshire.

Across England, motorists suffered a 3.9% increase in delays on motorways and major A roads last year.

Journeys took an average of 9.4 seconds per mile longer than if vehicles were able to drive at the speed limit, according to the DfT, up from 9.0 seconds during the previous year.

It suggests that driving along a 10-mile section of road with a 60mph limit typically took 11 minutes and 34 seconds last year, compared with 10 minutes in free flow conditions.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “More congestion means more wasted time and money, which is clearly bad news for drivers, but it may be a case of short-term pain for longer term gain.

“Much work is being carried out on our motorways to improve capacity by upgrading them to smart motorways, but this inevitably causes delays.

“Nonetheless, extra capacity is badly needed as Britain now has around 38m vehicles registered for use, and in the 10 years from 2007 more than four million extra vehicles came on to the road.”

A DfT spokeswoman said: “This government is determined to improve journeys for all motorists, which is why we’re investing nearly £29 bn to reduce congestion on our roads up to 2025.

“We are also investing £3.1bn in local projects to make road travel smoother, while our £2.5bn Transforming Cities Fund will develop innovative public transport schemes to further tackle congestion in some of England’s biggest cities.”