Revealed: The best Harrogate GP surgeries according to NHS rankings

The best performing GP surgeries in the Harrogate District have been revealed, following ratings by NHS choices based on whether patients would recommend the service to others.

There are some 20 GP surgeries in the district listed on the NHS choices website, which are ranked here by the percentage of those who would recommend their practice to a friend.

According to the ratings, anything below a 70 per cent average rating is considered ‘among the worst’, while anything with 90 per cent or above is ‘among the best’.

Those rated between 70 per cent to 89 per cent are classed as ‘OK’.

The survey is conducted every six months by NHS choices, and is sent to roughly 1.36 million adult patients registered at surgeries up and down the country.

In Harrogate all 20 surgeries score above 70 per cent based on their rate of recommendation.