Revealed: Number of replies to Harrogate congestion survey - so far

The man most closely associated with North Yorkshire County Council’s efforts to tackle traffic congestion in Harrogate and Knaresborough says public consultation is going well so far.

Coun Don Mackenzie, the county council’s executive member for highways and passenger transport, said the public were taking up the chance to give their opinion online in the county council's survey in strong numbers.

He said: “I am satisfied with the level of public response so far, which stood at 3,521 replies after just over a week, considering that there are another 11 weeks to go in the consultation, including seven exhibition events.

“I am anxious to ensure that this 12-week-long public engagement prompts as many responses as possible.

"By the end of it, I would consider 10,000 replies to represent a good level of participation by the residents of Harrogate and Knaresborough and nearby villages."

Harrogate council defends cost of Appy Parking



Coun Mackenzie says the council is open-minded on the subject and that the whole idea is to allow residents to say what they would like to see happen as traffic congestion continues to grow in the face of new housing developments.

He said: “NYCC and I, as an executive member of the county council, remain uncommitted on the way forward as we seek to combat congestion.

“We will be guided by the findings of the engagement.”

Harrogate traffic congestion: Public exhibition dates

A week on Wednesday, May 8 the Cairn Hotel on Ripon Road in Harrogate will see the launch of a series of public exhibitions over traffic congestion.

The idea by North Yorkshire County Council is to present as much of the information from its public consultation on its website in a physical form.

The events will run at different locations on and off for nearly a month.

The Cairn Hotel, Harrogate, Wednesday, May 8, 3pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm.

Best Western Hotel, Knaresborough, Tuesday, May 14, 3pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm.

Pannal Village Hall, Station Road, Pannal, HG3 1JG, Thursday, May 16, 5pm-7pm.

The Cairn Hotel, Harrogate, Thursday, May 23, 3pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm.

Best Western Hotel, Knaresborough, Wednesday, June 5, 3pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm.

Methodist Church Hall, Killinghall, Wednesday, June 5, 4.30pm-6.30pm.

The Cairn Hotel, Harrogate, Saturday, June 15, 10am-noon.

The Harrogate Congestion Study public survey is also available on paper at local libraries.

Harrogate roads will be effected by Tour de Yorkshire