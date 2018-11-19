Revealed: New parliamentary candidate for Ripon Lib Dems

The Ripon and Skipton Liberal Democrats have announced who will be their next parliamentary candidate.

Members have chosen cardiac surgeon Andrew Murday to represent them in the next General Election. Mr Murday runs a smallholding near Glasshouses, and was involved in Labour Party politics for many years before joining the Liberal Democrats last year.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords, and Skipton and Ripon constituency party member, Richard Newby, said: "Andrew is highly respected, both for his professional work and as a member of the local community. I am delighted that he will be the Lib Dem standard-bearer in Skipton and Ripon whenever the election comes."

Speaking after his selection on Saturday, Mr Murday said: "The Liberal Democrat philosophy of tolerance and fairness and the policies on education, the environment and the economy will be instrumental in restoring public confidence in the political process when the dust of Brexit finally settles."