Revealed: New events for Harrogate Film Festival 2019

The news is out! Wallace and Gromit will be coming to town for the next Harrogate Film Festival - well, one of their creators, at least.

Now looking ahead to its third year, Harrogate Film Festival has unveiled its programme to set the scene for 2019 with its biggest programme yet in venues across town.

Harrogate Film Festival.



The number of events for the public to attend will increase as the festival grows from strength to strength and it will also be taking over more local venues and delivering more experiences than previously seen, during the first weekend in March 2019.

And tickets for all events are now on sale.



This year, the festival is also introducing workshops to its repertoire, with David Bunting, the storyboard artist from Shaun the Sheep and Wallace and Gromit, holding an animated flipbook workshop for children.

More details on this exciting event are expected to be announced soon.



One of the 25 local business sponsors of the Harrogate Film Festival, Zoe Robinson, managing partner at Raworths Solicitors said: “We’re tremendously pleased to be supporting this event which is thriving and growing with each passing year.



"The Independent Filmmakers' Competition provides a great platform for local film talent and has also seen filmmakers come to Harrogate from as far afield as Paris and Canada."

“The event really has been incredibly well received by the local community and complements wonderfully the area’s thriving arts and entertainments scene.”



New on the agenda will be a Glorious Night of Food and Film’ at Hotel Du Vin, a‘Mary Poppins magic experience for children and adults at the Pump Room Museum, and the return of the popular Independent Filmmakers’ Competition.



The critically-acclaimed worldwide, Independent Filmmakers' Competition, described by Everyman Cinemas as "making Harrogate a hub for film in the UK", is back once again, with over 500 entries from over 50 countries already received.

New categories for this year include Animation and Science Fiction, with all screenings taking place at the Everyman Cinema.



Adam Chandler, Managing Director at Harrogate Film Festival said: “We’re delighted to be growing the festival this year.

"The strategy supports our vision of becoming one of the best film festivals in Europe.

"The Harrogate Film Festival Independent Filmmakers’ Competition has once again received tremendous support from the indie community both locally, in the UK and worldwide and it’s fantastic to be adding two new screenings to this popular competition.”



Tickets for the festival are now on sale online at the film festival's website or at Harrogate Theatre Box Office on 01423 502116 or in person there.