Revealed: New acts for Harrogate indie 20th anniversary gig

The line-up just gets bigger and bigger for the forthcoming 20th Anniversary gig for Harrogate not for profit promoters Charm.

The latest acts to join the bill at The Regency in the upstairs room in Harrogate on Sunday, December 9 from 4.30pm are fuzz punk band Misery Bids, singer-songwriter Rufus Becket of The Paper Waits, Jonathan Skinner of Omera Era, Adam Westerman of Oscillatern and Lex of Lobo.

They join headliners Daniel Webster of the Birdman Rallies’ new group in their first ever live gig, plus the likes of Gigantelope starring Dave Cooke of John Peel favourites Landspeed Loungers, top rapper Lence, DIY post-rockers The Tea Towels, avant acoustic duo Hawthonn, Leeds noise monsters Legion of Swine and poets Heath Common and Emma Nicholson.

There will also be an appearance by veteran Harrogate pianist Derry Jones.

Charm started ran an independent DIY magazine from 1997 to 200o , giving the first reviews in print of the Kaiser Chiefs and Corrine Bailey Rae, then became a gig, then an event, bringing acts like Wild Beasts, Gruff Rhys, Field Music and I Like Trains to Harrogate, as well as always showcasing the best local acts.

In the past its gigs at the Blues Bar, The Tube and Major Tom’s Social also pioneered themed evenings from folk to electronica.

One Charm regular Andy Moulding said: “Charm has played indie, jazz, hip-hop, pop, funk, punk, metal, and everything in between.

“My favourite memories are David Gedge’s band Cinerama at Raison D’Etre, Wild Beasts at the Blues Bar, and the Soul Night where three people asked for their money back because Charm refused to play anything by Simply Red.

Tickets are available now from Harrogate Theatre online and in person.

