Revealed: Music fest headliners for Deer Shed 2019

The tenth year of Deer Shed Festival in 2019, North Yorkshire’s acclaimed music festival (and more!) promises to deliver the best line-up yet.

The last decade has seen Deer Shed Festival grown from a crowd of 1,000 at Baldersby Park near Topcliffe and Masham in 2010 to 10,000 earlier this year.

Combining the mainstream with the leftfield with impeccable taste at all times, the headliners in this highly-civilised affair in the last decade have ranged from indie icons Wedding Present in the opening year to electro-pop household names Goldfrapp this year.

Acts are already being announced for Deer Shed’s tenth anniversary next July which, for the first time, will see its Sunday night become a full night of acts with a longer opening time.

Next year’s bill will include Anna Calvi (acclaimed London singer-guitarist), Gruff Rhys (award-winning Super Furry Animals genius) and Ezra Furman (androgynous American rock n roll-pop prince).

Local husband and wife team Oliver and Kate Webster-Jones have kept the recipe the same from the start; a wide variety of high acts from the indie music world allied to a family-friendly approach at all times – plus constant improvements each year.

Oliver Jones said: “Last year’s felt like a watershed moment. We completely regenerated the site. It now looks and feels how we imagined it at the start.

“We’re proud to consistently platform emerging artists and now we get the bonus of watching those acts alongside colossal headliners.”

Other acts announced so far include BC Camplight, Pins and Howl and The Hum.

For anyone who fancies supporting Deer Shed - and getting a free adult ticket - the event has its own Ambassador Scheme anyone can join.

