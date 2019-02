New damage has been reported in Harrogate after Storm Erik hit the UK at the weekend.

Along with at least three trees uprooted on the Stray, the strong gusts also wreaked havoc on Belmont Field in Starbeck.

An uprooted tree - Part of the effects of the weekend's Storm Erik on Belmont Field in Starbeck in Harrogate. (Picture by Stuart Rhodes)

Starbeck resident Stuart Rhodes was out and about in the storm and kindly passed on these photographs to the Harrogate Advertiser.

