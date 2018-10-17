Revealed: Harrogate's Comedian of the Year

Harrogate Comedy Festival has voted a talented Yorkshire comic its new Comedian of the Year as the final weekend of this year's Harrogate Comedy Festival approaches.

The festival’s annual talent-spotting competition, which in the past has discovered the likes of Mickey P Kerr who reached the final of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent show earlier this year, saw a lively and rumbustious final at Harrogate Theatre on Sunday night.



Along with fellow judges Vincent Staunton, business development manager at sponsors Harrogate brewery Daleside Brewery, and Stray FM DJ Elisa Hilton, the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers survived an angry performance by US comdic Carrieanne the Redneck and a bamboozling one by high-brow Italian comic Carla Pol.



Low key ginger-haired comic Jamie Hutchinson showed some promise while droll and intelligent guitar and vocals comic Edy Hurst came close to victory in his Jake Thackray T-shirt.



As always, MC Danny Deegan stood out most with his risky, high-wire act flirting dangerously with going too far at all times.



But the limelight belonged to a genuine comedy newcomer, former maths teacher from Ilkley called Charlie Hopkinson.

The quietly-spoken, bespectacled impressionist delievered incredibly astute impressions of Morgan Freeman, David Attenborough and Robin Williams and will surely go on to be a household name, once he develops a whole set.



The tenth annual Harrogate Comedy Festival is now in its final days at its base at Harrogate Theatre but it still as an impressive list of great shows coming up this weekend

Juliette Burton: Butterfly Effect October 18, 8pm, Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Crooners, October 18, 8pm, Harrogate Theatre.

Richard Carpenter Is Close To You, October 19, 7.45pm Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Stewart Francis: Into The Punset, October 19, 8pm, Harrogate Theatre.

Ross Noble; El Hablador, October 19, 8pm, Royal Hall.

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club Closing Weekend Gala, October 20, 8pm, Harrogate Theatre.

