Return of Ripon Cathedral’s Spring Food Home and Garden Show

Ripon Cathedral’s Spring Food Home and Garden Show will return later this month.

Held on Saturday 30 March between 10am and 4pm, the show will offer something for all the family.

Highlights of the event include a ‘Gardening on the Menu’ talk by expert Martin and his wife Jill Fish at 11.30am, and a live cooking demonstration by head chef at Swinton Park James Cooper at 2.30pm.

These are open to all and included in the entry price.

There’s also more than 60 stalls of gardening goods and homewares, delicious local food, and plenty of activities to occupy the children including free bug workshops, springtime animals, and a chance to meet a bird of prey from Thorp Perrow.

The popular Cathedral plant stall will also be back selling affordable plants.

The Cathedral cafe will be selling soup, homemade cakes and hot drinks open throughout the day – with all proceeds going towards the future development of Ripon Cathedral – including building visitor toilets.

Entry to the event is £3 (children under 13 free).