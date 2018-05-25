Retro: Rain couldn't dampen the spirit of 3,000 Harrogate runners

Almost 3,000 women gathered at Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground in May 2008, in a bid to help fight cancer.

The Race for Life saw women of all ages from across the district join at the starting line of the 5km route, to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Team 'Chez' at Race for Life, Harrogate, May 2008.

But the weather was not on the runners’ side with constant rainfall and soggy conditions making for a wet and muddy event.

Across the UK the event had attracted over 750,000 runners, all taking part in other locally-organised races.

In Harrogate, the event looked to raise some £200,000 for the charity.

Many had participated as part of a team or alongside friends and family members who were all running in memory of a loved one who had lost their battle to cancer.

Race for Life organiser, Andy Wilson, said he was pleased and impressed with the turnout given the adverse weather conditions.

This year Race for Life’s ‘Pretty Muddy’ 5km obstacle course will take place on July 14 on The Stray.

10 years ago

In May 2008, Harrogate’s then second-largest conference announced that it would move to Manchester after visitors complained of poor transport links and lack of accommodation in the town.

TheCIPD annual conference attracted 5,000 visitors from the UK at the time and is still today the largest HR event in the country.

20 years ago

It was in May 1998 that Harrogate’s NHS Trust announced it had sold the town’s general hospital site to Crest Homes for redevelopment into 100 properties.

The 7.25 acres became available the following year following the transfer of services to the Trust’s current District hospital, which was part of its £40million centralisation plan.

30 years ago

A property developer made a £1.5million profit on the sale of Harrogate’s bus station in May 1988.

The Leeds-based company, Parkdale Holdings, bought the town centre site from the National Bus Company in 1987 and sold it to Landbroke City and Country Land Company for £2.475million, giving a pre-tax profit of £1.5m.