Retail favourite confirms return to Harrogate's high street

It's a shop that's been teasing its return to Harrogate's high street for a while now...

But the wait is finally over, and gamers can breathe a sigh of relief, because GAME has officially confirmed that it's reopening a store in Harrogate, after its Victoria Shopping Centre branch closed in February.

GAME tweeted: "#ItsComingHome - by popular demand of our local community - GAME is coming back to Harrogate THIS MONTH! Follow @GAMEHarrogate for all the latest updates... so happy!!!!!!!!"

And where will the store be, residents have asked. GAME's teased: "We'll be on the high street close to a VERY popular fast food chain..."

Readers have been quick to suggest that GAME will be filling the empty unit vacated by Costa.

GAME's response? "Who knows....guess you'll have to go there and look in a few weeks time."