Reopening date for restaurant in Harrogate revealed

The date has been announced for the reopening of a well-known Harrogate restaurant in its new home.

Having closed last year on Princes Square in Harrogate, Bodega Brazilian Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar's new premises at 15 Cheltenham Parade will be bigger.

The owners are confident that when they open this Saturday, May 26, the move will bring a brighter and very successful future for the restaurant.

When Bodega Brazilian Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar closed last year in its original home on Princes Square in basement premises it posted the following message:

"Being an independent restaurant has been very tough for us the past 18 months with the huge influx of chained restaurants hitting Harrogate.

"No longer can we subsidise the huge rent and rates that our current location commands, so we have made a decision to move the Bodega Restaurant to another part of the town centre."

Changed days as work is now going on to convert 15 Cheltenham Parade into the new Bodega.

The restaurant recently posted: "We now have our new bigger premises and are currently giving it the most amazing makeover…You’ll love it.

"We plan to open in May, so please keep a look out on Facebook for any updates.

"In the meantime, thank you so much for the kind emails and support we have been receiving from everyone.

"It really does mean a lot to us the support you are showing us.

"From Michele and all the staff at Bodega Bar & Grill"