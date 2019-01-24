Record festive sales at Link

A Ripon charity which hosted a month-long series of festive fundraising activities has achieved record takings.

Ripon Community Link incorporating Ripon Walled Garden has raised in excess of £7,000 thanks to selling a bumper crop of Christmas trees, Christmas cards, Christmas cakes, puddings and other festive fayre - and hosting a number of festive fundraising activities including a Partnership event with Ripon Museums for a Dickensian coffee morning.

Victoria Ashley, Ripon Community Link’s chief executive, said: “I would like to thank everyone who supported us, not just in December, but throughout the entire year.

“We are very grateful for all support received and look forward to 2019, where we will expand our fundraising activities, continue our popular coffee mornings at the Town Hall, and increase the range of plants available on sale at the Walled Garden.

“We are organising various events and hope to see as many supporters as possible at our quiz night held in March.”

Call 01765 609229 to buy tickets for the quiz night,