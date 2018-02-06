Reader poll and meeting report: Ripon Together unveils exciting vision for the future of the city

More than 100 people packed out a meeting at Ripon Spa Hotel on Thursday night, to share a raft of new ideas and be part of a pioneering vision to make our city a better place.

In a major city-wide partnership, Ripon Cathedral, Harrogate and Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service, Ripon Civic Society, Ripon Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Ripon City Council, Visit Ripon, and the team behind the Blow Your Horn Ripon Facebook forum, have set up Ripon Together with the aim of taking groundbreaking steps towards boosting the city’s economy, and delivering projects for the benefit of both residents and visitors.