Rare Warhol images at Harrogate gallery

A small Harrogate gallery found itself in the Sunday Times after landing a UK exclusive exhibition of unseen Andy Warhol photographs

RedHouse Originals at 15 Cheltenham Mount has a track record of punching above its weight in pop and urban art, as well as photography, having attracted the likes of Sir Peter Blake, Gered Mankowitz and Pete McKee in recent years.

Its latest exhibition, which is launched with a private preview tonight, Friday, before going publioc tomorrow, has really struck a chord.

For the first time ever in Britain, Warhol’s photos from a trip the artist made to China and Hong Kong in 1982 will go on show.

RedHouse Originals gallery director Richard McTague said: “Warhol’s love of repetition and mass production rendered China - a country filled with factories, whose communist citizens dressed in matching suits and rode carbon-copy bicycles - somewhat of a wonderland for the artist.”

Called Trooping the Colour, Warhol’s rarely seen photos will be shown in a new collaborative exhibition investigating the use of colour and its relationship to aesthetic space which opens to the public on Saturday.

Artists featured alongside Warhol include Schoph, Danny Larsen, Peter Blake, Christian Furr, Florence Blanchard, Candie Payne, John Middleton, plus an exciting new collaboration from Harrogate artist Thomas James Butler and Christopher Morrison.

Trooping The Colour will also feature new work by one of Norway’s most celebrated young artists Danny Larsen.

Since RedHouse first opened in 2010, it has established a national reputation in original artwork and limited edition prints by a host of contemporary international artists.

Because the gallery oftgen works directly with many of the artists featured, it is able to provide unique opportunities to acquire work direct from artists’ studios.

Trooping The Colour will run at RedHouse Originals Gallery in Harrogate until July 7.