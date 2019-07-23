RAF flypast today at historic North Yorkshire location

A RAF flypast is to take place in North Yorkshire today over a historic mansion to mark its vital role in the Second World War.

The spectacular scene will happen in late afternoon above Grantley Hall which has been stunningly converted into one of the UK's most luxurious hotels.

RAF flypast in North Yorkshire - Tucano aircraft.

The Tucano aircraft, which is the training aircraft for RAF Pilots during their fast jet training, will be marking the opening of Grantley Hall and recognising the fact the historic venue was used by recovering airmen during the Second World War.



It has taken three years for owner Valeria Sykes, former right-hand woman and wife of multi-millionaire Paul Sykes, to turn the Grade-II listed mansion into a five-star luxury hotel.



Full of period features and located in lovely rolling grounds by the River Skell near Sawley, five miles from Ripon, Grantley Hall now boasts a restored Japanese Garden, the Three Graces Spa, an multi-space Elite luxury gym and its own Michelin star chef in the shape of Shaun Rankin.

