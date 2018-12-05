Queen of cakes Mary Berry films at Harewood

Christmas just got an extra sparkle as Harewood House reveals ‘Mary Berry’s Country House at Christmas’ was filmed there.

The one-hour programme, which will air on BBC Two in December, is one of the highlights of the BBC’s Christmas season.

Jane Marriott, Harewood House Trust Director, said: “We have had a wonderful two weeks with Mary Berry and the crew, whilst they explored the many stories at Harewood.

The programme features stories from across Harewood, including tales from the House and gardens and the focus of this year’s 1929 Christmas Eve story.

The traditions from past and present are woven together with scenes of Mary cooking in the copper-pan adorned Below Stairs kitchen, with recipes including traditional Twelfth Cake and Yorkshire Pie.

The crew filmed for two weeks at the start of November when Harewood was closed to the public.

Stories expected to be featured across the episode range from the Walled Garden to the Private Apartments and incorporate some of the talented and generous Harewood volunteers spending time with Mary while they make wreaths for the House and decorate gingerbread that will play a role in the setting for visitors.

David Lascelles, Earl of Harewood and Chair of the Board of Trustees, also took Mary on a wider tour of the Harewood Estate, bringing the family’s history to life.

Jane added that the programme would showcase artistic director Simon Costin’s unique Christmas in the 1920s exhibition.