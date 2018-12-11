Queen Mary’s pupil wins BBC 2 Young Chorister of the Year award

A Ripon girl, who is head chorister at Queen Mary’s School, has been named as the female BBC Radio 2 Young Chorister of the Year.

Emilia Jaques’ beautiful voice is in great demand over Christmas with appearances ranging from carol services at Ripon Cathedral to the BBC’s Friday Night is Music Night.

To win the prestigious BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition, Emilia worked with her singing teacher Anna Bleiker, and head of music at Queen Mary’s, Sarah Holloway-Lloyd, carefully to choose her repertoire for the final and she sang ‘Come thou long expected Jesus’ by Stainer and Handel’s ‘Blessed are all they that fear the Lord’.

The final was hosted by Blue Peter’s Radzi Chinyanganya and composer and conductor, Bob Chilcott, was chair of the judges.

He was joined for the occasion by organist, composer and musical director, Simon Lole and the founder and director of the Rock Choir, Caroline Redman Lusher.

After Christmas, Emilia will go on to appear on various television and radio programmes including BBC Radio 2’s Good Morning Sunday, BBC Radio 4’s Daily Service and Sunday Worship, along with events for Easter. Her beautiful voice will also be heard singing with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra on a CD that will be released next spring.

Emilia is also involved in all aspects of school life.

Emilia said: “I can’t believe it! It’s been so exciting to first of all win the competition and then to be offered so many amazing opportunities. Thank you to everyone both at Queen Mary’s School and to the BBC for all their help.”

Carole Cameron, head at Queen Mary’s School, said: “I am so proud of Emilia, she has a beautiful voice and performs with confidence and composure. We have strong traditions in both choral singing and instrumental music and it has been wonderful to see Emilia blossom.”