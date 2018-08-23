Put your photographs in frame to win great prizes

The Nidderdale AONB office and Visit Harrogate have joined forces to find the best pictures of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in the new myNidderdale photography competition.

The competition is open to people of all ages to make the most of the fantastic photo opportunities that can be found at every turn in the area.

As well as a prize bank including vouchers for a How Stean Gorge Big Five day, Nidderdale Llamas, a Fountains Abbey family pass and cash prizes, the finalists’ photos will feature in a special exhibition to be held at the Royal Pump Room Museum.

AONB manager Sarah Kettlewell said: “We boast one of the UK’s most beautiful and protected landscapes, alongside species and habitats that are internationally important. My Nidderdale is a chance for people who live and visit the area to really show it off in all its glory.”

Richard Spencer, CEO of Visit Harrogate, said: “We’re looking for pictures that show how visitors and residents experience the AONB; I can’t wait to see the variety of people and landscape is represented in the entries.”

Entry is free and up to five photos are allowed to be submitted per person. The public will also be invited to vote on a ‘People’s Choice’ winner from the shortlisted entries.

Deadline for entries is Friday 14 September. Go to visitharrogate.co.uk/photocomp for full details on how to enter.