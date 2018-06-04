Pupils bash and pick Pinewoods

Boarding pupils from Harrogate’s Ashville College spent an afternoon “bashing and picking” in the town’s Pinewoods.

The party of over 40 pupils and teachers were aided – and led - in the exercise of picking litter and bashing Himalayan Balsam by members of the Pinewoods Conservation Group.

This is the second year running the school’s boarding community has supported the volunteers in its efforts to ensure the popular woodland is free from rubbish and that the invasive Balsam is kept at bay.

Himalayan Balsam was introduced to Britain by the Victorians in the late 19th Century. Because these plants allow no light onto the ground native wild flowers will die out where it is prevalent. If left, a single plant can generate up to 800 new seedlings each year.

Pinewood Conservation Group chair Neil Hind said: “One again I would like to thank the Ashville pupils and teachers for their efforts.

“Our group relies on the support of volunteers to keep this wonderful area looking at its very best all year round. On-going tasks include maintaining paths, tree planting and the continual battle against the dreaded Balsam, so all help is greatly appreciated.”

Ashville College’s Head of Boarding Gilmour Coad said: “I’m delighted that so many boarders gave up their Sunday afternoon to help Pinewoods.“