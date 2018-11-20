Primary Stars kit boosts school lessons

Pupils at Wetherby’s St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School are celebrating the delivery of a free Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack.

Stocked full of items including Nike match footballs, training bibs and numbered and lettered floor markers, the pack will aid active lessons across the curriculum.

Richard Scudamore, Executive Chairman of the Premier League said: “The Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment packs provide a fantastic boost to schools at the start of the new school year.

“We hope that, coupled with the free downloadable online resources, we can inspire children to do their best in the classroom and on the sports field.”

The equipment pack was awarded to pupils at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School following PE co-ordinator Miss Mac’s successful application for last year’s scheme.

Miss Mac, PE co-ordinator at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School said: “We are passionate about our pupils being active and enjoying PE at St Joseph’s.

“The new equipment has been a real boost to our resources and the children are really enjoying using it in their PE lessons and clubs.

“Thank you so much to Premier League Stars for the generous donation.”

The project is part of the Premier League Primary Stars education programme which uses the appeal of Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire children at primary schools across England and Wales the opportunity to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

PLPrimaryStars.com offers primary school teachers free curriculum-linked resources in English, Maths, PE and PSHE, and opportunities for schools to enter competitions and access free offers like the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment scheme.