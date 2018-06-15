Preview: 'Greatest' nature book author speaks in North Yorks

Award-winning Harrogate author Rob Cowen will be in conversation on stage this Sunday lunchtime at Pateley Bridge Playhouse.

His appearance is part of this year’s annual NiddFest which sees the Dales turn into a feast of family-friendly nature writing events in the fabulous Playhouse theatre.

Quizzed in a Q&A by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers, Cowen will be talking from noon about work on his forthcoming book and, also, the book which made was voted one of the UK’s favourite ever nature books - Common Ground which was Set in Bilton and Nidd Gorge, which he is a great supporter of.

Hailed by The Guardian as “one of the UK’s most exciting nature writers,” Cowen’s book was voted third behind Chris Packham’s Fingers in the Sparkle and Tarka the Otter by Henry Williamson in a national online poll.

The result was announced on BBC Two’s Winterwatch.

Other highlights of NiddFest 2018 at Pateley Playhouse this weekend include Miriam Darlington – Owl Sense, Helen Scales – The Eye of the Shoal, Piers Torday – There May Be A Castle and Anna Greenwood – Rural Voices - all on Saturday.

Sunday sees Springwatch Unsprung – Behind the Scenes with Lindsey Chapman and Steven Falk – Bees of Great Britain and Ireland.