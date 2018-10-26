Preview: Fab food festival in Harrogate district

The return of Pateley Bridge’s popular food and drink festival tomorrow, Saturday is being hailed as a great shop window for the Dales’s best food producers.

As well as being a mouth-watering treat for the public launched by local culinary legend Frances Atkins, the festival allows the town to show just why it’s gained a national reputation as the food capital of the Dales.

Nidderdale Food Festival highlight - Top celebrity Asian chef Waqar Mughal.

Running from 9am on Saturday, the chairman of the event’s organisers, Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, said it was more than just a delicious way in which to raise funds for Dementia Forward, a registered charity based in Ripon.

Keith Tordoff said: “It’s a good chance to meet local talented people behind the businesses whilst enjoying demonstrations and sampling some amazing food and drink, but there’s more to it than that.

“The festival helps attract visitors which helps the local economy on the day and in the longer run spreads the message further afield about what Nidderdale has to offer. The festival also provides a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to showcase their products and skills to the wider world.”

Nidderdale Chamber of Trade is a not-for-profit organisation run entirely by volunteers for the benefit of the community and it’s set to lay on an even bigger event than last year’s one.

Held in the Memorial Hall, St Cuthbert’s School Hall and a variety of shops and locations on and near Pateley Bridge High Street, the festival has even had to expand its name.

The Nidderdale Food, Drink and Wellbeing Festival, as it is now known, will be officially opened at 10am by the Dales’ own Frances Atkins, chef patron of the newly-refurbished Yorke Arms and one of only six female Michelin-starred chefs in the UK. After opening the festival at the Memorial Hall, Frances will carry out a demonstration of how to make sourdough bread.

The new wellbeing part of the festival will see a variety of exhibitors from herbalists to head massagers at St Cuthberts School Hall.

On the Saturday evening there will be a Indian buffet meal prepared by TV celebrity chef Waqar Mughall with entertainment by professional classical Indian musician Vijay Venkat.

Doors open at Nidderdale Food, Drink and Wellbeing Festival from 9am until 5.30pm with free entry except for the Asian Food Evening.

Top 3 Tips for The Nidderdale Food, Drink and Wellbeing Festival

1. Top Asian food

One of the highlights of last year’s inaugural Nidderdale Food and Drink Festival in Pateley Bridge was an event starring celebrity chef Waqar Mughal, so much so it sold out.

It’s back again this year on Saturday night at 7pm in Pateley Bridge’s Memorial Hall.

For food fans, this ticket-only event is a unique opportunity to enjoy top class Asian Cuisine cooked by Waqar Mughal, a man who has worked at a top level and even teamed up with ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman and TV chef Ainsley Harriott in the Big Food Adventure TV show.

This weekend’s event will offer a choice of food including a vegetarian option.

Entertainment will be provided by top Indian professional musician Vijay Venkat.

Mughal first came to fame through managing a Bradfford culinary institution, the Sweet Centre onLumb Lane,

Known for its authentic Kashmiri and Pakistani cuisine, it was originally set up by his grandfather in 1964,

Waqar Mughal and his team still win accolades and the restaurant boasts the title of one of the Top 10 Best Restaurants in Britain.

Tickets are available now from the Oldest Sweet Shop and Sypeland Outdoors on Pateley Bridge High Street or online from Eventbrite.

The event is a ‘bring your own bottle’ event.

2. Wellbeing services

Located at at St Cuthbert’s School Hall, it will feature a selection of therapies including Reiki Healing, Indian Head and shoulder Massage, Sound Therapy all available to try on the day.

The public are invityed to come along, chat, try out a therapy and discuss any health concerns they may have with one of our many professionals on hand.

There will also be a wide variety of wellbeing stalls selling gifts, health products and more.

3. Top advice from award-winning butcher

One of the highlights of this Saturday’s food festival in Pateley Bridge will be an appearance by its very own Paul Kendall of Kendall’s butchers who will be demonstrating how to prepare cuts of lamb in the afternoon.

The award-winning farm butchers has more than 40 years of experience and expertise which goes well beyond its popular pork pies.

It was established by the current owners’ grandfather - Thomas Frederick Kendall.

