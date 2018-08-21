Preview: Exciting Grease event in Harrogate

Grease is the word for music fans at tomorrow night's Vinyl Session in Harrogate to raise funds for The Friends of Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

The latest in the monthly series of vinyl playback of classic albums on top-of-the range vintage hi fi will offer a feast of famous songs from the soundtrack of the iconic movie.



A massive hit at the box office when first released in 1978, the romantic musical starring John Travlota and Olivia Newton John includes all-time classic songs such as You're the One That I Want, Summer Nights, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Sandy and the title track itself.



Taking place at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House on Oxford Street in Harrogate on August 22 at 7.30pm, music buffs can book a free place at the Vinyl Sessions website.

Tickets are free but a donation of £5 is suggested to help raise funds for new medical equipment at Harrogate Hospital.

