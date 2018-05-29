Tadcaster MP given new housing role

Downing Street this week announced that Selby and Ainsty MP, Nigel Adams has been appointed a Government Minister at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and local Government (MHCLG).

Mr Adams has been appointed temporarily to provide support so Minister Heather Wheeler MP can spend more time with her husband who has health issues.

The Downing Street statement noted: “The Queen has been pleased to approve that Nigel Adams MP be appointed Parliamentary under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

“Mr Adams’ role is unpaid and is in addition to his current role as Lord Commissioner to HM Treasury and Government Whip.”

Mr Adams’ new role will involve a range of responsibilities including being Minister for Homelessness and tasked with delivering the Government’s strategy aimed at reducing and eliminating rough sleeping.

Following the appointment, the MP said: “I am honoured to have been asked to fulfil this interim Ministerial role.

“The Government is taking significant action to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping and I am looking forward to getting stuck in to help deliver our aim of initially halving rough sleeping then eliminating it altogether.”