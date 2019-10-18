Royal honours for Harrogate's amazing community stalwarts

A music-loving Harrogate volunteer and a former Harrogate councillor are among the five North Yorkshire residents who have been awarded British Empire Medals for outstanding services which benefit those in their communities.

Each recipient attended a ceremony at Camp Hill in Bedale, where medals were presented by the Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Johanna Ropner, supported by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Mr Peter Scrope.



The British Empire Medal recognises those who display a sustained and notable contribution to the community.



Among the recipients were:



Andrew Hitchen for services to music in Harrogate

Now in its 25th season, Wesley Centre concert series continues to attract artists with international reputations to Harrogate, thanks to the hard work and knowledge of Andrew Hitchen, a music-loving volunteer who puts the varied series together.



Jean Butterfield for services to Local Government

The former Harrogate councillor Mrs Butterfield was first elected to Harrogate Borough Council in 2000 gaining the West Central ward.

In May 2018 she stood down from the borough council after serving 18 consecutive years which included a senior cabinet role.



Lord-Lieutenant Johanna Ropner said: “It is always a privilege to present honours to residents who go the extra mile for their communities. I would like to say a big congratulations to the recipients, your work doesn’t go unnoticed.”



The others who received a BEM were:

Bernard Coyne for voluntary services to Rugby Union in Middlesbrough.

Valerie Hepworth for services to the Yorkshire Gardens Trust and Conservation.

Brian Keen for services to the community in Riccall, York.

In addition, The Lord-Lieutenant was delighted to present Mr Raye Wilkinson with the MBE for his services within the racing industry.