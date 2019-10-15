Protest against Cameron's visit in Harrogate will include choir and string section

Anti-Brexit campaigners in Harrogate are planning a protest to coincide with former Prime Minister David Cameron’s visit to the town to talk about his new book this Thursday.

As well as placards, the protest will feature a choir, a brass section and a string section.



Even though no official confirmation has been given of the venue for the ex-Tory leader's talk during Raworths Literature Festival for security reasons, supporters of North Yorkshire for Europe will stage the demonstration outside the Crown Hotel at 7pm.



They will be demanding an apology from Mr Cameron for calling the 2016 referendum asking him to donate proceeds from his book to the European Movement, a pro EU group founded by Winston Churchill whose current president is Lord Heseltine. North Yorkshire for Europe is a branch of the European Movement.



Demonstrators will also be backed by singers and musicians from the Yorkshire Remain Voice Choir with a conductor.

David Cameron set for 'secret' visit to Harrogate's Raworths Literature Festival



The former Prime Minister, who resigned shortly after the result of the 2016 referendum was announced, has said he is “deeply sorry about all that’s happened” since. However he has not apologised for calling the referendum, saying “a referendum had become inevitable.”

But North Yorkshire for Europe's chair, Richard Sadler, said it was nonsense for Mr Cameron to claim that he had no choice in the matter – and that a referendum was inevitable.



Mr Sadler said: “We know from opinion polls that in December 2015 – just six months before the EU referendum – the EU was way down on people’s list of priorities, with less than five per cent citing this as an issue of importance.

“Of course, all that changed when anti-EU feeling was whipped up during the referendum campaign – and all the division, uncertainty and hatred that we’ve seen since then is a direct consequence.

“Mr Cameron took a gamble with the future of our country to try to sort out divisions in the Tory party. He lost, we’re all suffering the consequences – and he should apologise to the nation.”



Mr Cameron was met by scores of protesters when he arrived in Cheltenham to promote his book, For the Record, earlier this month.



North Yorkshire for Europe was formed in April, 2018, to campaign for a People’s Vote on any Brexit deal.

It is part of Yorkshire for Europe, an alliance of 16 pro EU groups in Yorkshire and the Humber and Grassroots for Europe, a network of 170 pro EU groups nationwide.

NYforE has more than 2,000 supporters and is also a branch of the European Movement.

Why Harrogate must plant a new forest the size of Stray each year