North Yorkshire interim police boss to be appointed after PFCC's resignation

Jenni Newberry, Head of Commissioning & Partnerships at North Yorkshire's Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Under proposals set to go before the county's Police, Fire and Crime panel next week, the team, led by Jenni Newbury, the Head of Commissioning & Partnerships for the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, will take temporary charge.

PFCC chief executive Simon Dennis said the panel was required by law to appoint an acting commissioner from the paid staff of the office until a new commissioner was elected.

Mr Dennis said: “In accordance with the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011, the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel must appoint an Acting Commissioner from within the paid staff of the Commissioner’s Office to undertake the role in the intervening period.

He continued: "At their meeting on Thursday, November 4, the Panel will be asked to consider a proposal that the Commissioner’s Office be run by the Executive Management Team on a stewardship basis, with Jenni Newberry, Head of Commissioning & Partnerships, nominated as Acting Commissioner as part of that team approach.

“If approved by the Panel, Mrs Newberry would take up the position, working alongside myself and Assistant Chief Executives Tom Thorp and Caroline Blackburn, until the newly elected Commissioner assumes the role following their election.”

The previous PFCC Mr Allott resigned over comments he made after the murder of Sarah Everard.

Conservative Mr Allott said on BBC Radio York on October 1 that women should be "streetwise" and educate themselves about the police's powers of arrest.

He made the comments after it emerged serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens had used his warrant card to arrest Ms Everard falsely for breaching Covid rules.