MP hails new TV mast progress after meeting with Arqiva on Bilsdale transmitter's future

The installation has resulted in the return of some TV and radio coverage to thousands of homes across Harrogate and Knaresborough and North Yorkshire after weeks of outage following the fire on the North York Moors.

Mr Jones met with Arqiva – owners of the Bilsdale mast – yesterday who confirmed the temporary installation.

The next stage of the plan is to build an 80 metre-high temporary mast on land near the existing mast at Bilsdale.

This land is protected land and land ownership and permissions have been causing delays. It is expected that the Bilsdale mast will need to be taken apart and removed.

Andrew Jones MP said: “This is welcome news and will provide reassurance and comfort to those who rely on these services.

I have met with Arqiva and we discussed how important the services are and how they are being missed.

"They detailed the actions they are taking to restore services in both the short and longer term, and were very open and constructive.