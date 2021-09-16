Harrogate MP welcomes fall in local unemployment but warns there is still a way to go

Harrogate MP Andrew Jones's remarks follow news that unemployment in Harrogate and Knaresborough has fallen month-on-month to three per cent of the population aged 16-64.

The MP's remarks follow news that unemployment in Harrogate and Knaresborough has fallen month-on-month to three per cent of the population aged 16-64.

The national claimant rate is 5.2 per cent, leaving the constituency below the national unemployment average.

The August 2021 figures for the unadjusted claimant count have been published today, which show the number of people who were claiming unemployment related benefits. This includes those who were claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance, or were claiming Universal Credit and are required to seek work.

The Office for National Statistics also published the number of vacancies in the economy, and that showed a record 1.03m vacancies.

Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate & Knaresborough, commented: “This is welcome news, continuing the trend of reducing unemployment and getting people back into work. Nationally there are now more people in work than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What was striking was the record number of vacancies, more than a million for the first time.

"That demonstrates the strength of our national economy and suggests we are bouncing back from the pandemic faster than expected.

"It is important that we continue our efforts to help people into work.