Harrogate MP's views on PM Boris Johnson

Despite supporting his rival in the leadership contest, Boris Johnson’s victory has been welcomed by Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP.

Andrew Jones offered his congratulations to Boris Johnson, who became Prime Minister after receiving 92,153 votes from members of the Conservative Party compared to Jeremy Hunt who received 46,656.

Mr Jones said: “It’s been a long and very vigorous campaign. I’m glad this process has been brought to a conclusion, congratulations to him and good luck for the future.”

But the rail minister in departing PM Theresa May’s government said Brexit had divided the nation and it was time to get it completed “in a timely, smooth way.”

Mr Jones said: “We need to get Brexit done so we can move on and deliver a positive domestic agenda. It’s not going to be easy though because the Parliamentary arithmetic hasn’t changed. Brexit has divided our nation, it’s divided Parliamentary parties and families.

“Getting it done in a timely, smooth way is the best way to bring people back together again.”

Mr Jones emphasised it was time to get back to other issues in Britain.

He said: “Boris has got a very strong mandate. He won the support of over half the Parliamentary party.

“He wants to get Brexit done, but then have a huge focus on things like education, schools funding and law and order – the key domestic issues we’ve not been able to get at because Parliament has been so overwhelmed by this Brexit impasse.”

In his victory speech, Mr Johnson promised he would “deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn”.

The former London mayor said: “We are going to get Brexit done on 31 October.”

