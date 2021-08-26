Harrogate MP backs vaccination call for 18 to 29 year olds

Harrogate MP Andrew Jones: "Many young people are now in hospital with severe illness and some are suffering from long Covid."

The Harrogate, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge MP's comments follow a statement by Amanda Bloor from the North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) highlighting that around 31,000 young people in North Yorkshire had yet to come forward for their first vaccination.

The take up locally in 18- to 29-year-olds for first jabs was 73 per cent compared to well over 90 per cent in the older age groups.

Mr Jones said: “There is no doubt that vaccinations have reduced hospital admissions and deaths even as infection rates remain relatively high. That is because the vaccine provides a wall against onward transmission of the virus.

“No vaccine though is one hundred per cent effective and that is why it is important that people have their vaccinations – to protect not just themselves but those for whom the vaccine isn’t as effective and those who cannot have a vaccination for some reason.

“We are also seeing that this is not a virus that only has severe effects for the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

"Many young people are now in hospital with severe illness and some are suffering from long COVID.

"The vaccine reduces the chances of young people becoming severely ill and of long-term illness.”

“The vaccine has given us an early chance of returning to something approaching our normal lives.

"There are many other countries still seeing lockdowns and other restrictions to battle outbreaks.

"We should take advantage of the opportunities our vaccine rollout has given us.