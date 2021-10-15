Harrogate Lib Dems react to Philip Allott's resignation following Sarah Everard comments furore

Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem councillor Pat Marsh, leader of the opposition party on Harrogate Borough Council, said: "The Harrogate Lib Dems are so pleased that Philip Allott has eventually seen sense."

Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem councillor Pat Marsh, leader of the opposition party on Harrogate Borough Council, said: The Harrogate Lib Dems are so pleased that Philip Allott has eventually seen sense and done the right thing and resigned from his role as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

"His position was untenable after his highly insensitive remarks made about female behaviour in the wake of the tragic death of Sarah Everard.

"After yesterday’s unanimous vote of No Confidence in Mr Allott by the County's Police, Fire and Crime Panel it was difficult for him to continue in the role.

Coun Marsh continued: "Mr Allott has lost the respect of most people, including his own Staff and at least 10,000 people who have signed a petition calling for his resignation.

"I have yet to hear anyone to speak up on his behalf. His apology was not accepted and he has now at last seen sense and done the the honourable thing and resigned."

Mr Allott's decision to stand down follows a unanimous vote of no confidence earlier today passed by the county's Police, Fire and Crime panel where he was strongly urged to quit after a furore over his comments after the abducion, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sara Everard by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens.

Mr Allott had faced mounting criticism after telling BBC Radio York that women should be more "streetwise" during an interview about Ms Everard's murder.

The remarks - heavily criticised as an example of 'victim blaming' - were even condemned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who said they had been "completely wrong" and "totally the opposite" of what was required.

Tories on Harrogate Borough Council have also been calling on Mr Allott to go while almost nearly 11,000 people signed a petition calling for him to resign.