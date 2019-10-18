David Cameron heckled in Harrogate by anti-Brexit protesters

Former Prime Minister David Cameron was heckled during a visit to Harrogate last night.

Protesters from local pressure group North Yorkshire for Europe, which campaigns for a People’s Vote on a Brexit deal, gathered outside the venue of the ex-Tory leader's talk about his new memoir For The Record.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron on stage at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate where he was heckled during a talk about his new book. (Picture Gerard Binks)

As well as placards, shouting, a choir and a brass section outside, there were heckles inside the Crown Hotel.

David Cameron set for 'secret' visit to Harrogate's Raworths Literature Festival

Campaigners among the audience on Thursday, October 17 were particularly annoyed during the interview on stage when 'Remainer' David Cameron told the sell-out crowd he had been “upstaged tonight by Boris” and said “I would vote for the deal."



Mr Cameron was being interviewed by BBC Diplomatic Correspondent James Landale as part of this year's Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival in his only north of England book talk.

Protest against Cameron's visit in Harrogate will include choir and string section