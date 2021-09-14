Bees revival: One small step to tackle decline of wildlife in Harrogate district

New bee hives - Harrogate Borough Council's cabinet member for environment Coun Andrew Paraskos with beekeeper Terence Edmondson.

The hives have been installed to encourage the yellow and black striped insects to the area to help pollinate local flowers and crops.

They are being looked after by keen beekeeper Terence Edmondson who also works in the council’s parks and street cleaning team.

Once the colonies have been established they will also start to produce honey, although the borough council hasn’t decided what to do with it yet.

If they are successful the council will explore other opportunities across the district.

Coun Andrew Paraskos, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "Bees are a vital part of the ecosystem to help pollinate many of the trees and flowers that provide habitats for wildlife.

"By introducing beehives we are further playing our part to help stop and reverse the decline of wildlife in the district."

The council have also been recently carrying out a programme of works to tidy up cemeteries across the district, such as Grove Road cemetery in Harrogate.

An army of volunteers have cleared vegetation to allow trees and shrubs the opportunity to grow, as well as ensuring people can continue to pay their respects to their loved ones.