Police tribute to Skipton Aldi shoppers who grappled with murderer Neville John Hord

A senior police officer has paid tribute to the people who tried to save the life of a Skipton supermarket worker after her murderer was jailed for at least 30 years.

Read more: Murderer of Yorkshire mother Jodie Wilsher jailed for 30 years after Christmas supermarket stabbing

Neville John Hord, 44, of Great Horton Road, Bradford.

Neville John Hord, 44, of Great Horton Road, Bradford, was sentenced today at Bradford Crown Court after he admitted killing 30-year-old mother and Aldi employee Jodie Louise Willsher days before Christmas.

He will serve a minimum term of 30 years before being considered for parole.

The killing occurred at Aldi on Keighley Road shortly before 3.30pm on Thursday, December 21.

A number of shoppers and members of staff grappled with Hord as he repeatedly attacked the victim with a knife.

Jodie Louise Willsher.

They were able to detain him before he was arrested, but she died at the scene.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Mark Pearson, of the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation team, said: “Neville Hord planned and carried out a horrific attack on Jodie Willsher while she was working in a busy supermarket in the run up to Christmas.

“His terrible actions have devastated a family, leaving a mother without a daughter, a husband without a wife and a young girl without her mother.

“No sentence could ever compensate for their loss. My thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.”

He added: “This incident had a very significant impact upon members of the public who were going about their Christmas shopping that day, as well as on Jodie’s colleagues in the supermarket.

“I pay tribute to the people who have assisted the police investigation by providing witness statements, and especially those who bravely went to Jodie’s aide in an attempt to stop the attack and save Jodie’s life.

“Both Jodie’s family and the people who witnessed this traumatic incident have been provided with the necessary support.

“However, if anyone feels they are struggling to cope, they are urged to seek help from Supporting Victims.”

Supporting Victims can be contacted on 01609 643100 or go to www.supportingvictims.org.